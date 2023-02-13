Palmerston North City Council wants community feedback on their proposal to reclassify Opie Reserve. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North City Council wants community feedback on their proposal to reclassify Opie Reserve.

The reclassification would make the 4200 square metres of green space in Highbury, between Opie Place and Wilson Crescent, a community reserve rather than a recreational one.

If the land is reclassified, the council will then consider the proposal from Ngāti Hineaute for a land lease, which would be subject to another separate public consultation process. The proposal included leasing the land to build a kōhanga reo [kindergarten] and a marae [meeting house] at the reserve.

Monrad Park, a larger field around the corner, is a more popular space for sport and recreation.

Parks and logistics group manager Kathy Dever-Tod says as the council is proposing to reclassify the park, it believes that using the land for community facilities would better serve the Highbury community than if it remained a recreation park.

“While this Ngāti Hineaute proposal is what is driving the consultation on the reclassification of the reserve, the reclassification itself could proceed without their proposal proceeding. If the land is reclassified, Council will then consider the proposal from Ngāti Hineaute for a land lease, which would be subject to another separate public consultation process.”

Representatives from the council and Ngāti Hineaute are holding a barbecue lunch at Opie Reserve on Saturday, February 18 from 11am to 1pm so the community can ask any questions about the process.

Kathy is encouraging anyone who has ideas on the future of Opie Reserve to come down, grab a sausage and have a chat.

Ngāti Hineaute chairman Chris Whaiapu says the hapū’s intention is to build two facilities that will serve the growing needs of its Rangitāne whānau, the wider community and people.

“The kōhanga reo will be built first, as we have outgrown our current facility. We intend to build a facility that will future-proof an enrolment number of up to 60 tamariki. The new urban marae will be a facility for whānau, Ngāti Hineaute, Rangitāne and the whole community. We have always wanted to rebuild a new marae, and it has been a long-held aspiration of Ngāti Hineaute since our last marae was destroyed by arson in 1925. We are excited to potentially develop these new facilities on Opie Place.”

Submissions close on March 8. For more information, or to have your say, visit: www.pncc.govt.nz/opie.