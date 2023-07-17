Balls will be attended and manners minded in the musical 'Promise & Promiscuity'.

Balls will be attended and manners minded in the musical 'Promise & Promiscuity'.

After 10 years of performances in 100 cities in six countries, Penny Ashton’s Promise & Promiscuity celebrates by coming to Palmerston North.

Covid-19 may have clipped Ashton’s international touring wings, but since 2020 she has happily focused on New Zealand.

She has loved continually touring its gorgeous landscapes, bringing bonneted hilarity as she goes.

For Promise & Promiscuity, Ashton collaborates with Jane Austen (deceased).

How will Miss Elspeth battle literary snobbery, cousin Horatio’s digestions and her mother’s nerves, armed only with a blushing countenance, excellent ukulele skills and being quite bright, you know… for a girl?

In the one-woman musical, Ashton tackles all of Austen’s characters with song, dance and appalling cross-stitching.

She recently discovered she is related to Austen’s rumoured flirtation, Thomas Langlois Lefroy. She is his fifth great-niece!

The Details

What: Promise & Promiscuity

When: August 5-13

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz or the box office