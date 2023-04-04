John and Robyn White entertain an appreciative audience at City Mission Palmerston North's Friendship Centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

John and Robyn White entertain an appreciative audience at City Mission Palmerston North's Friendship Centre. Photo / Judith Lacy

David Lowndes has been volunteering at City Mission Palmerston North and its predecessor Anglican Social Work Trust for about 25 years.

He is a van driver taking older people to City Mission’s Friendship Centre for Seniors.

“I love every minute of it. You get some wonderful people in the van. I stir them all up.”

Lowndes says the stirring is all in good fun and he treats people in the back of the van as “valuable cargo”.

“I wind them up and have a lot of fun,” the 82-year-old says.

The retired hospital orderly says the City Mission staff are wonderful.

Each Monday afternoon they organise entertainment for anyone 60 and over - choir, band, solo artist.

Tuesday and Friday mornings people can play Scrabble or 500 and once every six weeks a lunch will be organised somewhere for the games lovers.

Thursday afternoon is outing time.

“It’s a very happening sort of a place,” City Mission social co-ordinator Judy Gibb says.

The clients love getting out and about but most can’t drive.

At the height of the pandemic, she provided pastoral care from home by ringing people and dropping off treats.

Before the pandemic, 100 to 120 people would attend a session but it has fallen to about 40.

City Mission’s goal is to keep people connected, saving them from being holed up in their homes, Gibb says.

City Mission Palmerston North volunteers James Torrance (left), Marilyn Lowndes and David Lowndes. Photo / Judith Lacy

James Torrance has been a volunteer for 16 years, both as a van driver and assistant.

The 68-year-old is intrigued by older people and their pasts. He thoroughly enjoys volunteering and also enjoys socialising with the other volunteers.

Volunteer Marilyn Lowndes talks to van passengers.

“They are all lovely people, they really are. You meet some beautiful people here; when I’m not doing it I miss it.”

If you or a family member are interested in attending the Friendship Centre ring 06 355 1204 or email info@citymission.co.nz.

City Mission is looking for more entertainers and volunteer van drivers and van assistants.





