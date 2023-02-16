Former Horowhenua-Kapiti rugby coach Chris Wilton is now Manawatū Cyclones head coach.

Former Horowhenua-Kāpiti head coach Chris Wilton has got the nod as the new head coach of Manawatū Cyclones women’s team.

Wilton, 54, who had coached the HK Heartland team for the last eight seasons, said he was excited by the announcement this week and the new role.

He had coached women’s rugby before, in Australia, and he said the direction the women’s game was heading in was exciting and he was happy to have the opportunity to be part of it.

“I am inspired and determined to lift the Cyclones to the top of the FPC. I admire the skills and talent I have seen in the team and am looking forward to working with them and building on what they already have. Having a level of skill and talent in a team and pairing that with focus is where the magic will happen. I am just really excited,” he said.

Happy days .. .Horowhenua-Kāpiti captain Ryan Shelford and coach Chris Wilton with the Lochore Cup. Photo / NZME

“I am looking forward to bringing culture to the team in a meaningful way, through interaction of people of our whenua and each other. Bringing the team together through whanaungatanga. The team need to feel deeply connected and put their jerseys on as if they are going out to battle.”

“It is a real privilege to be in this position, I am impressed with the work ethic, drive and talent that I have seen in the Manawatū Cyclones.”

Wilton was no stranger to Manawatū rugby. He used to play for the Freyberg club.

He is head of Rangatahi Ora, a te reo Māori teacher and Māori dean at Horowhenua College.