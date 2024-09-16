Advertisement
Charlotte Yates and Show Pony to play at Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Paul Williams
Charlotte Yates and Show Pony coming to Palmerston North this weekend.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Charlotte Yates returns to Palmerston North this weekend, this time performing as a twosome rather than with a band.

Yates recently played at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club as part of the Too Many Chiefs band, while this weekend she takes the stage with multi-instrumentalist Show Pony.

It will be Yates’ first headline show at the club for a few years and a chance to showcase her songwriting skills, fantastic voice and guitar playing.

Yates has a great pedigree in music and has been involved in many projects over the years in Wellington.

NZ composer Charlotte Yates and writer Witi Ihimaera. Photo / Supplied
She has compiled a decent sized catalogue of solo and collaborative work, including four poetry-to-song projects devoted to the work of James K Baxter, Hone Tuwhare, Witi Ihimaera and Katherine Mansfield.

Show Pony is a multi-talented musician who has worked with Charlotte for many years and in that time they have developed a great musical understanding, and she features prominently on a new six-track EP called Winter’s Eye.

Charlotte Yates and Show Pony coming to Palmerston North this weekend.
The pair play in Wellington the night before, and Greytown the following night.

WHO: Charlotte Yates and Show Pony.

WHERE: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 7.30pm.

HOW MUCH: $25 at the door.

