Charlotte Yates and Show Pony to play at Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Charlotte Yates and Show Pony coming to Palmerston North this weekend.

New Zealand singer-songwriter Charlotte Yates returns to Palmerston North this weekend, this time performing as a twosome rather than with a band.

Yates recently played at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club as part of the Too Many Chiefs band, while this weekend she takes the stage with multi-instrumentalist Show Pony.

It will be Yates’ first headline show at the club for a few years and a chance to showcase her songwriting skills, fantastic voice and guitar playing.

Yates has a great pedigree in music and has been involved in many projects over the years in Wellington.