Manukura, on the corner of Tennent Drive and Prendergast Rd, is being built by Maycroft Construction. The architect is Designgroup Stapleton Elliott. Photo / Judith Lacy

Secondary school Manukura is one of the successful applicants to Central Energy Trust, the trust’s annual report for the year ended March 31, 2023 shows.

During the 2023 year, the trustees approved $644,390 for Manukura towards lighting at the new school being built on Tennent Drive on the Massey University campus.

Construction started in 2021 and the school is expected to be operational next year.

The co-educational secondary school will be moving from its temporary home on Centennial Drive.

The special character school provides educational and sporting excellence within a Māori context.

Ross Intermediate School was given $26,959 towards upgrading its food technology space.

The trustees approved $159,190 to Feilding Civic Centre Trust, $98,925 to Globe Theatre Trust and $120,000 to Pukaha Mount Bruce.

They approved $200,000 to Manfeild Park Trust and $220,000 to Central Energy Trust Arena.

Takaro Association Football Club received $192,567 for field lighting.

The value of the trust’s portfolio increased from $76,688,498 to $77,973,745 in 2022-23.

The trust received 99 grant applications with 81 per cent successful. The total value of grants awarded was $3,047,865 and the average value of a grant was $38,098.

Twenty students were awarded academic and vocational bursaries.

The trust funds energy-related community, sporting, educational, cultural and health projects in Manawatū and Tararua.

The chairman is Ruma Karaitiana and the deputy chairwoman is Margaret Kouvelis. The trustees are Murray Georgel, Liam Greer and Christine Jones.

The trust was set up in 1993 as a consumer trust holding shares in Central Power, the company established from the former Manawatū Oroua and Tararua Electric Power Boards.