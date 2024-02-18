Caitlin Morris and Andrew Atkins will launch this year's Globe Sunday Matinee series on February 25. Photo / Lucalia Photography

Husband and wife musicians Caitlin Morris and Andrew Atkins return by popular demand to the Globe Sunday Matinee series.

Morris began learning the cello at 15 and went on to study at the New Zealand School of Music under the tuition of Inbal Megiddo and Rolf Gjelsten. She has performed as a cello soloist with the Nelson Symphony Orchestra, Marlborough Civic Orchestra, Tawa Orchestra and Wairarapa Community Orchestra.

She teaches string instruments throughout Wairarapa.

Atkins was raised in Palmerston North and studied piano with Guy Donaldson, and at the New Zealand School of Music under the tuition of Dr Jian Liu and Richard Mapp. He performed Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto with the Manawatū Sinfonia in 2013, and Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto and Beethoven’s Fifth Piano Concerto with the Manawatū Sinfonia in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Atkins is the music director of the Wairarapa Singers.

The principal works on their February 25 programme are the Beethoven cello sonata in A major and Le Grand Tango by Astor Piazzolla.

The sonata is formally the most expansive of Beethoven’s cello sonatas, but also the most melodic one, and was successful with audiences from the beginning.

Astor Piazzolla was an Argentine tango composer, bandoneon player, and arranger. His works revolutionised the traditional tango into a new style termed nuevo tango, incorporating elements from jazz and classical music. Written in 1982, Le Grand Tango was published in Paris — thus its French rather than Spanish title.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, February 25, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: By donation.