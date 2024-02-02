Bob Selden is the chairman of the Palmerston North-based Greasy Chain Charitable Trust. It helps all New Zealanders become fitter through cycling.

A trip to Palmerston North espresso bar Cyclista six years ago led to Bob Selden volunteering for Greasy Chain Charitable Trust.

Cyclista owner Steve Stannard encouraged Selden to help with the annual Gravel and Tar cycling event and he has been passionately involved since.

Selden came to Palmerston North with his wife six years ago from Australia quickly adapting to the Manawatū lifestyle. Cycling and active transport have always been passions of his.

Greasy Chain Charitable Trust encourages all New Zealanders to become healthier through regular cycling. It promotes a more positive appreciation of active transport and in particular cycling, not necessarily as an alternative mode of transport but as a complementary one.

Selden enjoys helping the community. Last month’s Retro Ride attracted 44 people and was also a fundraiser for Arohanui Hospice. The Retro Ride is an annual event showcasing retro bikes and costumes. It is open to anyone keen to have a taste of cycling Palmerston North’s streets.

Selden acknowledges the positive effect cycling has on our environment and reducing our carbon footprint. The revolution of e-bikes has been a game changer. For people changing their habits to a more active lifestyle, it’s important to take the first step; commit to something regularly and then it will become a habit. Increased physical fitness inspires better mental fitness making us happier as well as healthier, he says.

The next big event for the trust is Slicks and Stones Gravel Assault on Saturday, February 17, which has attracted cyclists from around the country. The event starts and finishes in Āpiti and riders can choose from four distances from 40km to 170km. You can find out more about the event at greasychain.com.