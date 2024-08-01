Butterfly Compassion Community spreading wings in Manawatū

They began working with NZ Police, who distributed 350 gift packs the BCC had created from their personal and Latitude donations, and as Sheridan recalls “found it a really positive thing to do in the community which also helped people see the Police in a different light”.

The amount of gift packs given out almost trebled last Christmas to 1000, with further donation gifting.

Trina Sheridan.

Encouraged by positive feedback, Sheridan and her team of volunteers decided not to limit activities to just Christmas, but to look and see what other needs that were out there could be met.

This evolved into working with the children’s ward at the hospital, providing sensory boards, and working with organisations such as Age Concern and Alzheimer’s New Zealand for provide care packs for the elderly and vulnerable.

All their initiatives have a strong sustainability and re-purposing focus to care for our planet as well as our people.

There is a focus on upcycling and reducing waste with the organisation welcoming donations of ‘nearly new’ toys, books, clothes and blankets that can be included in packs, plus locally handmade items such as beanies and blankets.

Sheridan is clear that “where there is need, we will assist” and that they are there to complement groups such as MENZshed and Supergrans Manawatū.

Sheridan is incredibly grateful to all the volunteers involved who give what they can, when they can, whether it is sewing, knitting or making packs.

For her, the vision links to the butterfly landing on someone: “It lands and gives support then flies off, and sometimes it lands and stays for a while, and that person may choose to volunteer, donate and help”.

BCC welcomes donations and is also looking for volunteers to help with their work and can be contacted at info.butterflycompassion@gmail.com, FB, Instagram or Butterfly HQ 262 Rangitikei St (Latitude Homes).

- BCC is a member group of Environment Network Manawatū. You can find more information about their work by visiting www.enm.org.nz.



























