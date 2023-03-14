Glamour manager and co-owner Hayley Nguyen in the central Palmerston North salon. Photo / Judith Lacy

Glamour manager and co-owner Hayley Nguyen in the central Palmerston North salon. Photo / Judith Lacy

Hiep Le, who came to Palmerston North in 2014 to study business, has opened a nail and beauty salon in the city.

She also owns the Palmerston North Gong cha franchise with Wellington-based Jimmy Phan. The bubble tea shop in The Square opened in July 2021.

Renovations of the former convenience store at 60 Rangitīkei St started in February last year but due to delays, the salon was not opened until November.

Glamour offers nail services, waxing, brows and lashes, eyelash extensions and cosmetic tattooing.

It has six manicure stations and five pedicure chairs, plus two treatment rooms.

Glamour is owned by Le, business partner Phan, and manager Hayley Nguyen.

Le wants it to be one of the best nail salons in Palmerston North.

The former convenience store has been transformed into a nail and beauty salon. Photo / Judith Lacy

Le and Phan also own Naillington in Wellington’s Willis St.

Le works part-time at Freyberg High School in international student recruiting.

“I love the job, I love working with the people in education.”

In Vietnam, she worked in education.

Le is from Ninh Thuan province in southeast Vietnam, but moved to Ho Chi Minh City to attend university.

She came to Palmerston North in October 2014 to study international business at IPU and then managed a restaurant.

Le has been at Frebyerg since 2018, but with the border closed due to the pandemic, she thought she should diversify and open a business. She met Wellington-based Phan through a friend.

“He’s a very smart guy. He’s had a lot of experience doing business in New Zealand.”

Le says she chose Glamour’s location as it is central and has offices nearby. It is also next to a hair salon.