Tangoio Marae was devastated after Hawke's Bay was smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mike Scott

Where does one start? As we’re grieving lives and livelihoods gone in the torrents, it’s one of many questions.

Killer cyclones Hale and Gabrielle have made for a tough start to an otherwise bright year. Over the holidays it felt like 2023 would be the best year yet - that we’d adapted to the pandemic and found new ways. Then in a matter of weeks, we saw Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay smashed with these supercharged storms.

Whole communities were devastated in what seemed like a moment. Now they face years of hard work to repair the damage. During these same years, the climate crisis will keep supercharging storms.

If that sounds grim, it is. We’re living the simple, harsh reality of moving from the easy times of predicting the climate crisis to the much harder times of experiencing it. It’s brutally simple. A hotter planet creates stronger storms.

This decade will most likely be the hottest in civilised history. That will break the record for the hottest decade set in the 2010s, which broke the record set in the 2000s. There’s a clear pattern here, and it ain’t pretty. Especially for those who’ve felt these storms’ full force.

Looking ahead, we need ways to dodge the worst of the climate crisis while also escaping its main villain: unchecked growth fuelled by coal, oil and gas.

Image 1 of 10 : Debris in the Manawatu River Estuary after Cyclone Gabrielle

First up, the dodging. Words like ‘resilience’ get a lot of airtime when killer storms strike. But resilience might not be the solution. It’s built on the false notion we can just armour up, take the hit and bounce back to the way things were. Not likely in an ever-harsher climate.

Embracing an evolutionary outlook offers a better way. Reshaping and adapting is the approach here. Thinking creatively, working out how we can live well on a hotter planet, while arresting the root causes of the climate crisis.

Which brings us to escaping. Slipping our fossil-fuelled growth trap is a massive challenge. Possibly the biggest we’ve ever tackled. But it is possible, and no doubt easier than terraforming Mars. It starts with conversations and choices to wean ourselves onto an economy that’s less reliant on growth. An economy that uses less energy, and is more local and resilient. Local food systems. Local business networks. Local repair and repurpose.

Done well, reshaping our cities and society in response to climate disruption will increase our quality of life. It will ensure we continue enjoying the best nature has to offer and the things we enjoy most. Friends. Music. Laughter. Good food. The beach.

There are lots of win-wins here. Growing more of our own food gives us the chance to reconnect, make new friends and reduce stress. Dialling back energy use saves money and warms our homes. Being closer enables more walking and biking, creating a health dividend while saving thousands of dollars in car costs. There’s plenty of opportunity out there if we push for creative solutions and keep an open mind. Which is good to know, as neighbouring districts and regions are still reeling from the cyclones and looking toward recovery.

One final note. There’s a general election looming on the horizon. One answer to ‘where do we start?’ is in the ballot box; in putting creative, practical solutions to the climate crisis at the very top of the political agenda. We’ve had Covid budgets and Covid elections, and rightly so. This election, let’s focus our Government and communities on the challenges and opportunities in reshaping our cities, regions and nation for a climate-ready future.

Brent Barrett is an environmental advocate, Green Party city councillor and scientist. The views expressed here are his own.