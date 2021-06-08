Bob Lissington takes Palmerston North City Council on a journey of faults

A footpath of two halves outside Winchester School in Ruahine St, Hokowhitu. Photo / Judith Lacy

If it takes a village to raise a child, does it take a city to care for a city?

Should council officers be cruising the streets of Palmerston North looking for faults or rely on residents to report dangerous footpaths, potholes, dumped rubbish and graffiti?

In his submission on Palmerston North City Council's 10-Year Plan, Bob Lissington took elected members on a journey through the city from the comfort of the council chamber. He showed them photos of 5cm gaps in footpaths and leaf compost at Terrace End Cemetery at least 15cm deep.

"That is not one or two years' worth of leaves."

Lissington said city trees were sad and new trees needed to be planted.

He showed elected members a photo of a dead branch he said had been on a tree at the bottom of Ruahine St for at least four years.



"Why aren't we planting native trees in our city, bring the birds back. If we can't do that, let's plant fruit trees so the neighbourhoods can benefit from those trees."

Lissington also spoke about traffic build-up in Featherston, Ruahine and Main streets and asked the council to invest in some expertise on traffic optimisation.

"Why don't we have a drone going up and watching, monitoring what's going on and seeing where it is and what we can do? We have to be creative. This is now, what's it going to be like in 10 years' time?"

Cr Lorna Johnson asked if he heard of the Snap Send Solve app that allows users to take photos of faults and send them to the council. She said the faults Lissington had talked about were easy to fix if the council was alerted.

Lissington hadn't heard of the app and asked how many others had. He also asked why staff had not seen the faults.

Other ways to report faults are via the online form on the council's website, ringing 356 8199 or emailing info@pncc.govt.nz.