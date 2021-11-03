Bible Society New Zealand celebrates 175th anniversary with Palmerston North event

Ramsey Southward is a longtime supporter of the Bible Society. Photo / Judith Lacy

When Ramsey Southward reads aloud one of his favourite Bible verses, his face lights up.

It's Psalm 99 and Southward says it's like a depiction of God's magnificence.

The 84-year-old retired Palmerston North man is sharing his love of the Bible and his daily reading habits ahead of Bible Society New Zealand's 175th anniversary celebrations in the city on Saturday.

On September 2, 1846, the Rev Walter Lawry founded the Auckland Auxiliary of the British and Foreign Bible Society.

Southward reads the Bible out loud on his smartphone and prays each morning before getting up. He reads the whole Bible in a year, about 25-30 minutes and 90 verses a day.

"It's the speaking out God's word that brings out his creative power. Otherwise, if I read it silently it's only black marks on white paper."



Southward follows a chronological reading of the Bible based on Edward Reese's plan but he's adapted it so he can use a modern translation. He found Reese's version based on the King James Bible "very hard to cope with" due to its Elizabethan English.

Southward's reading plan starts with John 1, then Psalm 90, then Genesis and Isaiah. He says there are about 30,600 verses in the Bible and he records how many he reads each morning.

The Bible is important as it is God's word with the gospels capturing Jesus' teaching and the old testament the history of the Jews and the prophecies about Jesus' coming, he says.

Southward has been a Bible Society volunteer for about 20 years after a friend invited him to join the Palmerston North Bible Society Action Group. Chairman Ron Keen was the driving force behind keeping the group going.

"He certainly did the bulk of the work and I was just a member of the group."

It raised funds for Bible Society NZ in many ways, such as dinners, selling lamingtons, quizzes and concerts. In later years, the group focused on monthly prayer meetings that came to a close at the end of 2020.

Bible Society New Zealand's mission is to help make the Bible accessible to everyone and encourage interaction with it.

Southward moved to Palmerston North in 1964 to work at Dairy Research. He worships at Gateways Christian Fellowship.

His parents met on a ship coming out from the UK in 1930. His mother, a widow from Lancashire, had a job as a nanny, while his father was from the Isle of Man. It was his father's third voyage to New Zealand - he had been working as a health inspector in Samoa.

Born in Wellington, Southward later moved with his parents to Kerikeri. Growing up, his parents didn't go to church but sent their only child to Sunday School. It was while boarding with family friends in Auckland, Southward started going to church regularly.

While studying towards a chemistry degree at the University of Auckland, Southward met his future wife, Rochelle, a keen church goer.

From time to time, he sees God's hand in his life; the most emotional was when Rochelle was dying. Southward says God spoke to him as he was fasting and praying.

"He said to me 'what's best for Rochelle' and without even thinking about it, I said 'God's best for Rochelle'."

He realised he was fighting as he wanted Rochelle to live but, in a most gentle way, God was asking him to let her go, so he did.

The Details

What: Bible Society 175th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday, November 6, 3pm

Where: St Albans Presbyterian Church

Entry: Free, but you need to register at biblesociety.org.nz.