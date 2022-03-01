Ayla Giesen is the winner of the Manawatū Seniors Tennis Club's junior sponsorship. Photo / Judith Lacy

Ayla Giesen's coach believes she will be ready to compete at the United States college-level within two years and semi-professionally in three.

The 14-year-old is the first recipient of Manawatū Seniors Tennis Club's junior sponsorship.

Ayla started playing tennis when she was 5 and took part in her first tournament at 7.

Her older brother Jonty, now 15, started playing tennis and Ayla wanted to follow. They have a concrete court at their parents' sheep and beef farm near Hunterville.

Victor Romero, who has coached Ayla for four years, says she has better technique than any girl or woman in the region. Her work ethic is remarkable and her aerobic endurance is on par with girls her age whose main sport is running.

Ayla is in Year 10 at Palmerston North Girls' High School and last year was the Clark Cutfield Junior Tennis Champion.

For the third year in a row she has been selected for the Tennis Central Age Group Team and will compete in the national team event later this year. Tennis Central is based in Wellington and covers the region from Taranaki across to Wairarapa and down. She is also a Manawatū representative.

In 2020, Ayla and her partner won the 12-and-under Kiwi Indoor Junior Championships doubles finals.

She plays interclub in Wellington and Palmerston North and goes to Wellington every weekend on the bus for training.

Tennis Central regional coach Dave Knight says he does not know of a junior with a better attitude than Ayla. Her commitment to improvement is extraordinary, he says.

Ayla, who plays at the Manawatū Lawn Tennis Club, says "it's just a cool sport".

She encourages everyone to do a sport instead of sitting inside all day.

Ayla Giesen, 14, travels to Wellington each weekend for training and interclub. Photo / Judith Lacy

Ayla is going to try to go as far as she can with tennis. Her aim is to turn professional when she's 18 or 19 and/or go to college in the United States.

Her great-grandfather, James Edmett Giesen, played in the Wimbledon 1933 men's doubles. "We've definitely got tennis in our genes so that's who I look up to."

Ayla is conscious of the importance of resting her body and her mind. There can be so much tennis going on in her mind she knows she has to relax - by going for a run, watching sport or playing on the trampoline.

In the winter, she also plays hockey, believing it is important to do a team sport. "You need to have all that team spirit."

Ayla says she is excited to receive the $1000 sponsorship as it can be a struggle financially training and going to tournaments.

"We're quite a sporty family and it comes along that we can't pay for all that sport so we have to sell the eggs, honey and firewood."

Her mother Lis Giesen's honey business is JAATE, the first letter of each of her children's names in age order - Jonty, Ayla, Archie, Tilly and Elsie.

Ayla enjoys the serve and volley and hopes when she gets taller she can develop that side of her game. She says girls are known for not coming up to the net and she wants to prove to everyone they can volley.

Her favourite female player is Ash Barty, admiring the Australian's humility and tactical range.

Her favourite male players are Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. In her heart, no-one will overtake the Swiss maestro. "Roger is always going to be my favourite because he's so amazing."

A recent achievement, and a time-saver for her mother, is Ayla learning to use a stringing machine.