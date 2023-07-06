Jack Taylor plays Seymour in Awatapu College's production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Jack Taylor has come full circle. In Year 6, he was a lead in his school’s production and now in Year 13, he plays Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors.

Awatapu College in Palmerston North puts on a production every two years.

Jack and the rest of the cast and crew have been giving up six hours every Sunday to prepare since the start of term two.

Alyssa Tufuga, who plays Audrey, says giving up Sundays is worth it because the team is putting in a lot of effort.

The team has got so close it has become like a family and has grown together. Everyone is so supportive of each other and positive, it makes her want to work harder so as not to let anyone down.

This is Alyssa’s second Awatapu production — she was English pop singer Kim Wilde in Back to the 80s two years ago.

The 16-year-old has been performing since she was young. Her parents are supportive and enjoy watching her perform.

She receives constructive criticism after every rehearsal and works on the pointers in her own time, including practising in front of the mirror.

Alyssa sings with the school’s Pasifika choir, which was second at last month’s secondary schools Pacific festival, Pasifika Fusion, in Palmerston North.

This is Jack’s third Awatapu production. Two years ago he was English singer-songwriter Rick Astley.

He has been performing since he was little and remembers dressing up to perform with a cousin in front of their grandparents.

Jack says Little Shop of Horrors is a technical show and he is learning a lot of stagecraft such as finding his light and microphone etiquette.

Being on stage is his happy place. He loves performing for people and if they enjoy it, that makes him happy.

Jack, 17, does drag and performed at last year’s New Year’s Eve in The Square. He will take part in this year’s Palmy Drag Fest.

Next year, he plans to study towards a Bachelor of Creativity at Whitieria New Zealand majoring in musical theatre.

Jack is a co-leader for 2023. His fellow co-leader, Jake Cook, is in the soundbox, while Jake’s sister, Madeleine, is in the cast. Madeleine won this year’s Smokefree Rockquest Manawatū Solo/Duo 1 section.

Several former students are offering their expertise including an acting coach, a puppeteer and musical director Kieran Murphy.

Teacher in charge of drama Jane Bennett says Little Shop of Horrors is a big departure for the school because it is such a well-known musical. She decided in the middle of the last show to do it.

Bennett says she wanted to go bigger than Back to the 80s.

The show is an entirely student cast with all year groups taking part.

Alexia Clark, teacher in charge of dance, is the choreographer, and English teacher Kate Oatway the co-director.

Future Awatapu students are going to the dress rehearsal and Alyssa says it will be great for them to see how big the arts department is getting.

Check out the photo board in the auditorium painted by the students — just watch your head or fingers!

The Details

What: Little Shop of Horrors

When: July 19-22, 7pm

Where: Awatapu College Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 from the school’s website



