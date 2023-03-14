Trauma nurse specialist Sonya Rider, Olive Tree Charitable Trust trustee Bev Williams, and Awapuni Rotary Club president Fraser Bell in the refurbished whānau room at Palmerston North Hospital's Emergency Department. Photo / Judith Lacy

Trauma nurse specialist Sonya Rider, Olive Tree Charitable Trust trustee Bev Williams, and Awapuni Rotary Club president Fraser Bell in the refurbished whānau room at Palmerston North Hospital's Emergency Department. Photo / Judith Lacy

Awapuni Rotary Club has continued to spearhead the improvement of facilities at Palmerston North Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Its latest project is the refurbishment of the whānau room.

The $25,000 project was funded by the club, Olive Tree Charitable Trust, and Palmerston North Hospital Foundation. It is the first project the foundation, which was launched last year, has contributed to.

Rodney Wong, trustee of Awapuni Rotary Club’s charitable trust, says the whānau room used to have harsh surgical lighting, mismatched lumpy furniture from the 1980s, and paint peeling off the walls.

It is where ED staff have the hardest conversations with whānau and is also known as the “bad news room”. It is also used by extended whānau of critically ill patients.

The room now provides a feeling of tranquility, Wong says.

“When you step outside you suddenly realise how much light there is, how much noise.”

When the health system is under pressure facilities like this must help, he says.

Trauma nurse specialist Sonya Rider says the whānau room is designed to absorb sound and is also used when sick children need to be in a calm environment.

When whānau see staff rushing they understandably assume their loved one has taken a turn for the worse but it could be any patient. Being in the whānau room prevents this unnecessary stress.

The forest canopy ceiling of the refurbished whānau room at Palmerston North Hospital's Emergency Department. Photo / Judith Lacy

Continuing the forest theme of ED, the whānau room’s couch is in the shape of a river and there is a canopy on the ceiling. The fit-out was developed and installed by Play’n’Learn.

Olive Tree Charitable Trust trustee Bev Williams says the upgraded whānau room was really needed. The project was right up the trust’s alley, which was established when Olive Tree Retirement Village was sold.

Last year, Awapuni Rotary paid for the creation of a playroom in ED.

Wong has twice spent time in ED recently and says he saw the difference the playroom made for children and parents.

The club’s next hospital project is contributing to a children’s ED.

The Palmerston North Hospital Foundation is waiting for preliminary designs to come back from the architects for the children’s ED.

On its Facebook page, it is asking for must-haves for the whānau-focused, child-friendly area to be built within the existing ED footprint. “What would make the ED experience less stressful for our tamariki?”

The children’s ED will be in space freed up by the relocation of the ED observation area to the new building alongside ED.

Rider says the Rotary club’s donations to ED have made a big difference to the community and the staff who work there.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



