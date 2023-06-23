David Letele will speak in Palmerston North on August 9.

Obesity campaigner and former professional boxer David Letele will speak in Palmerston North on August 9.

The South Auckland community leader will be a guest presenter at Kind Hearts Schools’ regional event. That night, the man also known as Brown Buttabean will be the star attraction at a fundraising event for Kind Hearts.

Letele’s father was a Mongrel Mob president who spent six years in jail for armed robbery.

Letele (Ngati Maniapoto) went on to play professional rugby league in Australia and France as well as having a successful boxing career.

Last year, Letele was named the Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year. His citation says his life has been one of rise and fall, and in sharing the tough times he’s motivated thousands of New Zealanders to get fit and healthy.

He appeared in Dancing With The Stars last year, coming third with dance partner Kristie Williams.

A ticket to the fundraiser includes a drink on arrival and nibbles. There will also be a silent auction.

Manawatū Jets coach Natu Taufale and SpontaneoUS will also present at the senior sessions for the schools event.

The presenters for the junior sessions on August 8 will be Wellington actress and comedian Karen O’Leary and Christchurch singer/songwriter Michal.

Kind Hearts is a charity that seeks to empower individuals and groups to strengthen communities through unconditional kindness.

The Details

What: An Evening with David Letele

When: Wednesday, August 9, 5.30pm

Where: Distinction Hotel

Tickets: $40, kindheartsmovement.org/events



