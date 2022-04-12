Winter is coming and so is the need for donations of new and used children's pajamas. Photo / NZME

Rebekah Wallace was sorting out her daughters' drawers, checking they had pajamas that would get them through winter.

Then it hit the Ashhurst woman like a southerly chill. Instead of taking those that no longer fit her three children to an op shop, why not give them directly to a social service for distribution to families in need.

The idea has grown into Facebook page Warm Up Winter, which is seeking donations of new and used pajamas, dressing gowns, socks, singlets, thermals, and winter bedding.

Wallace, who works part-time for a legal firm, ran last year's Shoebox Christmas Manawatū appeal. She used those contacts to get in touch with potential distributors and has settled on Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Mana o te Tangata Trust, and Plunket Family Start.

Wallace asks that used items be in good condition; if you wouldn't put your own children in the PJs please don't pass them on.

The school holidays are a good time to sort out your children's winter clothing and the appeal will close in mid-May, she says.

Warm Up Winter founder Rebekah Wallace. Photo / Judith Lacy

Wallace says everything has gone so fast from a thought to contacting organisations, arranging drop-off points and doing the marketing.

"Our goal is to ensure as many tamariki as possible have a warm pair of pajamas to wear on those chilly nights," Wallace says.

"With rising living costs affecting us all, simply being able to afford to keep a house heated, replace worn out/outgrown pajamas, or even provide a warm bed to sleep in is becoming a harder task for many in our community as winter approaches."

She has been overwhelmed by the aroha shown since Warm Up Winter launched, which has been a great motivator.



People can contribute to the appeal without having to spend money and there is no stigma for those receiving the clothing.

•Donations can be dropped off at Jen Taylor - Taylored Mortgages; Munch; and Watson Integrity in Palmerston North and Feilding.