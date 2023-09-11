Penny Ashton has been a professional improviser for 22 years and created Austen Found.

Penny Ashton has been a professional improviser for 22 years and created Austen Found.

Addicted to Darcy? Lost all Sense and Sensibility? Bonkers for big balls?

Well, put down your cross-stitching and join Penny Ashton, Lori Dungey and Jamie Burgess as they swoon, romp and pianoforte their way through an entirely improvised Austenian musical.

Charming suitors, meddlesome mothers, tight breeches and surprisingly well-educated girls will paint a vivid picture in song, dance and passionate hand-holding.

For her fifth Arts on Tour NZ, Penny Ashton is bringing along her improvising friend Lori Dungey and musical maestro Jamie Burgess to perambulate the New Zealand countryside, spreading laughter and delightful bonnets as they go.

Arts on Tour organises tours of New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand.

The Arts on Tour programme is billed as environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences, rather than the reverse.

The Details

What: Austen Found: The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen

When: Saturday, September 24, 6pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue