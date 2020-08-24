The 45th President of the US is coming to the Globe.

But due to travelling restrictions, it will be the Southern Hemisphere's #1 Donald Trump impersonator Alexander Sparrow, appearing at the Globe on August 28-29.

In a record-setting tour, the multi-award-winning comedian will perform a 50-date national tour coming up to the US election.

Sparrow is taking his show, DJ Trump, on the road – in a double bill with an hour of his stand-up comedy.

The New Zealand comedian really hit his stride when he was featured in an article in The Wall Street Journal.

This was closely followed by his selection as a World Top 10 Trump impersonator by Laugh Factory, Hollywood.

That nod saw him travel to perform in the US.

"When I started booking my first Trump gigs, he wasn't even the Republican candidate," Sparrow says.

"I dyed my hair and grew it out. That was one of the things that stood out in the US – I was the only one not using a wig."

Times have changed now.

"After he won, the corporate gigs and TV appearances rolled in, and I invested in a wig – and getting my social life back."

Sparrow will tour with his director, Katie Boyle, who, along with Sparrow, is co-director of their award-winning company, Sparrow & Boyle Entertainment.

Sparrow is an accomplished stand-up comedian. He started in 2011 and never looked back.

Sparrow said he always wanted to be an actor and comedy was a natural addition to his skillset.

"I love how direct live comedy is. There's nothing between you and the audience.

"If someone heckles during my show, it's like they've heckled the real Trump. You aren't just watching, you're part of the show. That's an experience no YouTube video comes close to."

Sparrow says he's a mix of Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle.

"Short sharp jokes, caustic wit, and the odd audience roasting – all in good fun," he says.

The real Trump's odds at the 2020 election are constantly in question – by everyone except Sparrow.

"If he gets in, I'll keep booking those nationwide appearances at Christmas parties, the races, functions, and anywhere else he's wanted.

"But right now, I'm treating this as the farewell tour. Get in while you can, these will be the last full shows."