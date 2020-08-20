The Superstock Teams Champs is billed as the star event of the speedway scene in the country.

Tickets for the Robertson Holden International Speedway at Central Energy Trust Arena on February 6-7, 2021 will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, August 27 through Ticketek.

Palmerston North City Council Venues manager John Lynch said grandstand seats for 2020's event sold out in one day.

"The atmosphere is electric – this year's event drew in up to 16,000 people each night of the two-day event, with local, national and international spectators in raucous support of their Superstock heroes."

Lynch says Venues & Events Palmerston North is thrilled to be in partnership with Ticketek to deliver the venues' ticketing requirements.

"We've had an association with Ticketek for many years and enjoy their level of service and support.

"We're looking forward to working with the team to deliver the city's largest annual event."

Lynch says the 2021 ENZED Superstock Teams Champs is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with Phase 2 of the Central Energy Trust Arena Masterplan set to deliver a redeveloped embankment, a new plaza entrance, plus new speedway pits.

"Teams Champs is our biggest annual event at Central Energy Trust Arena and it generates any millions of dollars of economic benefit for our city and surrounding regions.

"We're excited to see the venue and facilities operating at maximum capacity and showcasing the benefits of our venue upgrades.

"The speedway fraternity are looking forward to the much-anticipated and world-class pits area, which run parallel to Cuba St," Lynch says.

Mayor Grant Smith says the Teams Champs are a great economic benefit to Palmerston North, each year bringing in more than $5.2 million in economic benefits to the city, including boosted visitor and resident spending on accommodation, shopping, hospitality and entertainment.

The 2020 Teams Champs event was the 40th time Teams Champs was held with Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes Team who have attended every Teams Champs event since its inception, winning this year's milestone event.

Bruce Robertson says Superstock Team Champs originated in Palmerston North and was modelled off rugby's Ranfurly Shield, where challengers would come to compete for the title and take home the trophy.

"The Teams Champs title has been won by 11 different teams from nine tracks, with 24 different teams having competed since 1981.

"The Palmerston North Panthers and Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes have competed at every event since its inception.

"We're looking forward to these teams returning for 2021 and seeing the new facilities.

"The upgrades will make this one of the best speedways in New Zealand and if not in the world because of the facilities that will be here and the general layout," Robertson says.

The British Lions have made the trip from the United Kingdom 12 times.

The team has been in three finals and five semifinals over the years, with their best placing second at two consecutive events.

For the last couple of seasons, ENZED Teams Champs have had a USA Super Saloon driver race at the event, in the Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon Series.

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketek or by calling 0800 842 538.