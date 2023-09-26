Hearts and Homes is a major fundraiser for Arohanui Hospice, which at any given time has more than 250 patients in its care. Photo / Brad Hanson

Hearts and Homes is a major fundraiser for Arohanui Hospice, which at any given time has more than 250 patients in its care. Photo / Brad Hanson

Enchanting gardens and cherished homes in Manawatū will open to the public on November 17 and 18, for Arohanui Hospice’s biennial Hearts and Homes fundraiser.

The event offers people the chance to see inside some of the loveliest homes and gardens in the region, hospice fundraising partnership and events manager Kellie Montgomerie says.

“It’s fair to say it’s one of the most well-loved and anticipated events in our community.”

Supporters who enjoyed the first fundraiser, Bows and Bells in 1997, still return, and now bring their adult children and grandchildren.

“It’s designed to be an inspiring day out,” Montgomerie says. “Our supporters thoroughly enjoy it, and it raises vital funds for our hospice.”

The tour is a self-drive event. The 11 sites are kept secret until a week before when supporters are sent maps showing the homes’ locations. They choose when and which to visit during the two days of the event.

The homes and gardens are a mix of urban and rural lifestyle properties, and all are within a 15km radius of Palmerston North.

Beautiful styling, unique to each home, is undertaken by a mix of homeowners, volunteers, floral artists and professional florists.

“It’s such a well-named event,” Montgomerie says. “Everyone involved opens their hearts generously to support the hospice, and our hearts are filled with gratitude at the generosity.”

Tickets are $120 and available at heartsandhomes.co.nz.

We have two double passes to give away to Hearts and Homes. To enter the draw please email your first and last names, address and phone number to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz. One email per person please and put Hearts in the subject line. Entries close at 8pm on Monday, October 9.

By entering this competition, you agree to the NZME Standard Promotion or Competition Terms and Conditions and NZME Privacy Policy that can be viewed at https://www.nzme.co.nz/about-nzme/terms-conditions/.







