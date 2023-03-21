Alan Dingley is considering adding a third act to his play The Climb. Photo / Sonya Holm

Humbling, moving and emotional is how Alan Dingley describes participating in Centrepoint Theatre’s 2022 Playwriting Intensive.

The annual programme offers eight weeks of online mentoring and tutoring.

This year’s tutors are Tawhi Thomas, Nathan Joe and Ralph McCubbin-Howell, all Bruce Mason Playwriting Award winners.

The plays – written, tweaked and critiqued over eight weeks – are then performed by Manawatū actors working alongside professional directors at Centrepoint’s Sunday Scriptwriting Sessions.

Dingley’s script The Climb is a grief story based on his own experiences. It won the Best New NZ Short Play at the Regional Theatre Awards.

The two-person play depicts two journeys based on the metaphor that grief can be a mountain.

Dingley says the experiences were mostly his, after the sudden death of his wife in 2017 and the longer death of his mother.

“It was hard to write because you’re reliving so many different things.”

While feeling like it’s cliche to talk of weights being lifted, “I felt so much lighter after writing it and seeing it performed and seeing people connect to it”.

Alan Dingley, Carmen Wilson and Shivarn Stewart performing in The First Rule About Grandma by Charlie Ellis, at Centrepoint Theatre last year.

Dingley also acted in the Sunday Scriptwriting Sessions. Actors sat on the side of the stage when not required, which gave Dingley a key vantage point to watch his own play being performed.

“I was watching my play and watching the audience’s reactions at the same time. I wanted to see what lines would hit people and which wouldn’t.”

Dingley is considering adding a third act to The Climb.

“The idea has just grown wee legs, which is really cool… I got, and am still getting, so much out of it. It doesn’t finish on the day.”

He would like to approach mental health providers to see if there’s space for his grief journey play to be performed elsewhere.

The school librarian has also had an idea for a young adults novel in his head for a few years now, “and it keeps knocking on the door”.

Last year 12 playwrights were selected from 54 applicants to participate in the intensive scriptwriting programme.

Centrepoint outreach co-ordinator Leona Revell says it has become really popular. “It’s giving people opportunities that maybe they wouldn’t get any other way.”

While helping boost writing talent, the programme provides opportunities for actors who work with professional directors over one day with the performance that night, in what Revell calls “a pressure-cooker theatre situation”.

The online Zoom scriptwriting intensive is held over eight weeks on Tuesdays from 7pm–8.30pm, starting May 2.

The programme is offered nationwide and funded by Centrepoint Theatre with support from the Legacy Performing Arts Trust.

Applications close Friday, March 31. Visit centrepoint.co.nz/playwriting-intensive to submit your writing sample and for more information.

Sonya Holm is a freelance journalist based in Palmerston North.