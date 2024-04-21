There will be two Anzac Day services in Palmerston North this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

There will be two Anzac Day services in Palmerston North this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Anzac Day holds a special place on Palmerston North’s event calendar.

The day will begin with a 6am Dawn Service in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, followed by a Civic Commemoration Service at 9am to pay respect to New Zealand’s fallen soldiers and honour returned servicemen and women.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says Anzac Day is a time for the community to come together and remember those who’ve served our country.

“It’s a time of reflection, and your presence on this significant day is a heartfelt tribute to our heroes.”

Both services will begin with parades shortly before their official openings. If you wish to see the parades, you should arrive five minutes earlier.

The services will run for 50 minutes to an hour, and while some seating will be available, it is advisable to bring a fold-out chair if you aren’t used to standing for long periods.

On Wednesday, April 24 at 6.30pm, Central Library will host a talk about the 160th anniversary of Queen Alexandra’s Mounted Rifles, delivered by Lieutenant Colonel Jacob Murray of the Royal New Zealand Armoured Corps.

Other Anzac Day services are: