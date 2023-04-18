Just one Anzac ceremony was held in Palmerston North last year, due to Covid-19. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Anzac Day holds a special place in Palmerston North’s events calendar and will be commemorated on Tuesday, April 25, in Te Marae o Hine / The Square.

The day will begin with a 6am Dawn Service of Remembrance, followed by a Civic Commemoration Service at 9am to pay respect to New Zealand’s fallen soldiers and to honour returned servicemen and women.

Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says the city is going back to the usual two services this year.

“We’ve been busy working together with the Palmerston North Anzac and Armistice Day Organising Committee to arrange this year’s Anzac Day commemorations and we’re pleased to see our services returning to normal this year. Last Anzac Day we had to exercise some extra precautions and hold just one service at dawn, due to the Covid-19 situation in our community.”

The Dawn Service of Remembrance will begin with a parade, followed by wreath laying by veterans and service personnel to commemorate their comrades in arms.

At the Civic Commemoration Service, registered community groups will lay wreaths or march in the parade.

“Taking part in the Civic Commemoration Service is a meaningful way to honour and remember those who have served our country,” McIndoe says.

Both services will start with parades shortly before their official openings at 6am and 9am. If people wish to witness the parades, they should arrive five minutes earlier.

Both services will run for 50 minutes to an hour.

“We encourage people to come prepared for the services, making sure they’ve had breakfast and some water,” McIndoe says.

“We also welcome people to bring a foldout chair to sit on, as seating may be limited.”

On Monday, April 24, renowned military historian and author Dr Glyn Harper will present Gallipoli – Muddle, Myth and Meaning. His talk will be held at Central Library, ground floor, at 6pm. Harper will give his viewpoint on the Gallipoli Campaign.

The talk is organised by City Library and the Engineer Corps Memorial Centre at Linton.

The following exhibitions will also be on display:

1943 Display - 80th anniversary of World War II activities for NZ forces, Central Library, April 14 – May 24

Forget Me Not - Remembering your loved ones in World War I, Te Manawa, April 20 – 30

Professional Palmerston North actors will bring testimony of Gallipoli veterans to life on Sunday, April 23, at Te Manawa in Voices of Gallipoli.

Other Anzac Day services in the area:

Ashhurst Cenotaph – 6am and midday

Pohangina Cemetery – 10am

Bunnythorpe War Memorial – 9.30am

Māori Battalion Hall – 10.15am

For more information, visit pncc.govt.nz/anzac.