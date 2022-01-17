White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates with some promising cricketing talent. Photo / Allison Images

As New Zealand prepares to host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in March, sponsor ANZ is seeking the next generation of female cricketing talent from Manawatū.

Eleven girls aged 12-18 will be selected from throughout New Zealand to join the ANZ Next XI.

They'll be invited to an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy, where they will meet the players, train with the team, and attend expert-led master classes.

As long-time supporters of women in sport, ANZ wants to make sure nothing can stop the next generation of sportswomen from pursuing a future in cricket.

White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates says she can't wait to meet the Next XI.

"An opportunity like this would have been a dream for me as a kid, so I know it's going to mean so much to these young cricketers."

ANZ is on the lookout for cricket fanatics of all abilities, ranging from passionate beginners to the talented few who eat wickets for breakfast and always try to smash it out of the park. These young women will be dedicated to spending time on the cricket pitch, and be determined to improve their skills. Applicants will be judged on the passion and determination they can demonstrate in their application.

ANZ New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson says it is important to create opportunities for young women to succeed.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can see it you can be it. The opportunity to spend time with some of our most inspirational female athletes is something these young women will never forget."

• To apply for a spot on the team or to nominate a player visit anz.co.nz/worldcup/next-xi. Entries close February 7.