The new Kanuka Drive entrance to the Manawatū River. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North residents now have greater access to the Manawatū River with the opening of the Hokowhitu Lagoon river entrance. It is behind the old teachers’ college off Kanuka Drive.

This addition is the latest in a series of revamped entranceways to the shared pathway, complete with steps and an accessible ramp and rail.

City council group manager of parks Kathy Dever-Tod says it has come at the perfect time.

“As we’re heading into summer, we’re pleased to provide our community with a new entrance to the river. Whether you’re strolling by the lagoon or looking to make a quick beeline to the river, this entranceway is your golden ticket. It not only connects our residents with the heart of our community, the Manawatū River, but also highlights our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage here in Palmy.”

Rangitāne representative Chris Whaiapu says the area was once the home of a village with traditional gardens and served as a great fishing spot for eels.

The council and Rangitāne have collaborated with Wallace Development Company on the entranceway.

“We’d like to express our appreciation to Wallace Development, who have been busy building homes and commercial properties in the area,” Dever-Tod says.

“They’ve been instrumental in the project’s success and have made working in this area a real breeze.”

The entranceway is aligned with the Manawatū River Framework, which seeks to enhance physical connections with the river environment, expressing Rangitāne’s connection with the river, and creating a destination with things to do.

Meanwhile, the refurbished Albert St river entrance is now open. The fences have come down from the site and everyone can enjoy the new seating, decking and wide concrete pathway.

The upgrade has made the entrance more functional and made it safer by lighting the area, Dever-Tod says.

The seating is designed in the shape of an eel — a design that came from Rangitāne to represent the cultural significance of the nearby Hokowhitu Lagoon as a historical source of eel for Māori.

The next stage of the project will be the installation of bollards and the renewal of the driveway tar seal.

This work on stage two will take off in the new year, once Horizons Regional Council finishes its riverbank work, Dever-Tod says.

“They’ve been very busy doing their rock-lining work and benching of the banks along the shared pathway — this is all to give us greater flood protection. We’ll start phase two once their trucks and diggers are out of the area.”







