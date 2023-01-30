In a Facebook post, Anna Coddington says she is excited to be heading down to Palmerston North to perform with her band The Appreciations. Photo / Loop

Anna Coddington, one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters, will perform at Palmerston North’s Waitangi Day commemorations.

Coddington, winner of best te reo Māori album at the 2022 Waiata Māori Music Awards, will bring a blend of pop, soulful, and indie acoustic sounds as the city marks a significant day in New Zealand’s history.

City council head of events Luke McIndoe says Coddington (Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa) is well-known across the country for her incredible voice.

“Anna is part of the same entertainment group as big-timers L.A.B. and the Black Seeds and has performed at some of New Zealand’s top music and arts festivals,” McIndoe says.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our community together to learn more about Waitangi Day and, at the same time, showcase some of the best talent in the country.”

Māori music collective IA will take to the stage with their traditional Māori instruments. The Waikato band mixes taonga puoro with catchy electronic music as they endeavour to revive the culture behind Māori musical instruments.

Te KuraHuia will also be bringing her multidisciplinary, multicultural and powerful sounds to Palmerston North. The emerging Māori-Samoan artist from Levin has been recognised on an international scale for her musical, visual and design work.

The performers align well with the kaupapa of the day, McIndoe says.

“The focus of the day will be getting our people to come together and gain a greater understanding of Waitangi Day, especially through the lens of our mana whenua.”

In partnership with Rangitāne o Manawatū, the council is organising an interactive day centred around education and storytelling, with kōrero about the partnership between iwi and council, and the highlighting of Rangitāne’s settlement.

The concert will kick off at 3.30pm.

There will also be a free community barbecue, food trucks, activities, and stalls.

The Details

What: Waitangi Day

When: Monday, February 6, 11am-6.30pm

Where: Te Marae o Hine / The Square

Entry: Free