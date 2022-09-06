Andy Jenkins' photo Syme Hut.

"I just want to be able to capture moments that elicit an emotional response from people."

That's the view of Andy Jenkins, who is the New Zealand Institute of Professional Photographers Iris Awards student photographer of the year.

Jenkins completed the NZ Diploma in Photography Level 5 last year and is studying towards the Level 6 diploma at UCOL | Te Pūkenga.

Andy Jenkins wants to be a military photographer. Photo / Supplied

With a military background as a combat engineer, one might be surprised by his love of photography, but his love of travelling played an important part.

"After I left the army, I went overseas and worked on a superyacht where my captain was an ex-photographer and convinced me to buy a camera. That was what kicked everything off, really," he says.

"After I got my first camera, I absolutely loved it and thought it'd be cool to go back into the military as a photographer. I ended up coming back to New Zealand and working before signing up to UCOL here in Palmy."

Andy Jenkins' photo South Island Roadie.

UCOL was an easy choice.

"There aren't many places that offer a diploma in only photography, instead of full creative. And I already had the connections from living here previously, so it just made sense," Jenkins says.

"It's been an awesome experience, a bit stressful at times, but I've definitely made some mates for life.

"We all have different interests and styles, from family and couples portraits, ethnic weddings, cosplay, newborn and children, through to landscapes and action, through to the other end of the spectrum with a commercial product and advertising photography.

"Not everyone wants to do the action-adventure style of photography like me, which has been great as we've gone through the course as we've been able to bounce off each other."

Jenkins says his tutors, Ian Rotherham and Paul Gummer, have been amazing.

"They push you just the right amount. I've really appreciated that."

Next year, he plans to travel overseas while he waits for a spot in the Defence Force to open up.

"It's really a case of waiting for someone to leave or for them to need an extra photographer."