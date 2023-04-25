Harvest Moon has a solid following in the Wellington region.

Wellington-based Americana country band Harvest Moon comes to Palmerston North on Saturday.

“These guys are all seasoned musicians playing the music they love,” Bent Horseshoe promoter Steve Tolley says.

“They have chosen the music they play carefully and they cover some of the best there is. Anyone who features some John Prine and some Mandolin Orange has my immediate attention.”

The gig will feature solos played on a pedal steel guitar, which bends notes and blends chords in ways that no other instrument can.

“While it’s a regular feature of American country bands, the pedal steel seldom features in local bands, mainly because of its technical demands,” Tolley says.

“It’s an anchor of the Nashville sound, and certainly one of Harvest Moon’s own signature sounds.”

Harvest Moon’s six musicians play a dazzling array of instruments during their two-hour show. Aside from the pedal steel, mandolin, accordion, piano, dobro, banjo and an array of acoustic and electric guitars all feature in the line-up. A solid-state upright bass and drums complete the rhythm section.

Harvest Moon plays a range of Americana classics from legendary singer/songwriters including Dwight Yoakam, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, John Prine, Zac Brown, and bluegrass bands such as Blue Highway and Mandolin Orange. There’s even a taste of British thrown in with covers of songs by the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.

Table reservations are recommended - 027 368 2367 or steve@benthorseshoe.co.nz.

The Details

What: Harvest Moon

When: Saturday, April 29, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $25 door sales only