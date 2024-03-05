Colyton School students take part in the Through the Decades Street Parade in Feilding on Sunday. Photo / Wayne Belk

OPINION

Feilding could not have asked for a better day to kick off its 150-year celebrations last Friday. Locals flocked to Manchester Square to make the most of the sunshine and take a moment to reflect.

The Feilding and District Military Parade began poignantly, with a lone piper playing several rousing marches. Feilding RSA president Barrie Law and chaplain Sam Schuurman opened the proceedings before Feilding High School student Taryn Backhouse spoke of the influence the military has had on her family – and her subsequent commitment to military discipline and values.

Perhaps the most thought-provoking speech was delivered by Lieutenant Colonel Peter Wood. He talked about Feilding’s deep generational connection to the military, spanning from the town’s founding to the present day.

Interestingly, the town was named after Colonel William Feilding, who negotiated the purchase of a natural clearing that is now the town we all love and know as Feilding.

The Feilding High School choir and Feilding Brass Band were warmly appreciated by the crowds.

Another highlight of the service for many was the four-plane flyover on the dot of midday.

The celebration dinner at the Civic Centre that took us on a journey through the decades was brilliant, especially the runway show highlighting fashion trends over the years.

I was privileged to accompany Minister of Health and Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti on a visit to the Amanaki Stem Academy in Palmerston North. Following a warm welcome, rich with Pasifika hospitality, I listened to the accounts of several stakeholders involved in the academy.

It is a true grassroots programme that began with five girls receiving tuition around a kitchen table, and has expanded to have more than 300 graduates to date. This initiative is living proof community-driven organisations and programmes can be successful. The adage “it takes a village to raise a child” came to mind. The academy team aims to provide Pasifika students with a safe space to learn, study and build confidence.

About 90 per cent of the students under the academy’s guidance do not have an area in their home in which they can study. It now provides youth with a space outside of the school gates to study, to build strong study habits for university.

Several parents of graduates testified to not only the academic growth the academy team assisted their children with but also their growth in self-confidence. Many alumni say without the programme they would not be where they are today.

Several alumni have completed medical degrees, while others have entered other realms of science, technology, engineering and maths, including physics, astrophysics and physiotherapy.

I look forward to continuing a strong association with the Amanaki Stem Academy as they provide support for the Pasifika youth of the Palmerston North and Rangitīkei electorates.

Suze Redmayne is the MP for Rangitīkei.