Alzheimers Manawatū dementia adviser Liam Walsh says people don't need to be embarrassed to ask for help. Photo / Judith Lacy

Alzheimers Manawatū dementia adviser Liam Walsh says people don't need to be embarrassed to ask for help. Photo / Judith Lacy

Born and raised in Cork, Liam Walsh calls himself Irish eyes living the dream in Aotearoa.

It’s the accent and eyes that turn heads in his role as a dementia adviser for Alzheimers Manawatū.

And it’s his affable nature and knowledge that keep people engaged.

He started in the role four years ago this month and is one of three advisers for the non-profit organsiation.

Working three days a week, Walsh looks after Palmerston North.

After receiving referrals from Palmerston North Regional Hospital and GPs, he assesses the person with dementia to see if they are suitable to attend Marion Kennedy Centre.

Most people attend the centre in Featherston St one day a week, some two. The club members take part in activities designed for social and cognitive stimulation.

Their attendance also gives their carers respite. Walsh tells the careers it is important they make sure it is their day to do what they want.

In 2022, he established a carer support group just for men.

Walsh says being men only allows the carers to talk and show their emotions. It runs once a month on a Friday and he organises speakers.

He also provides education on dementia and says stigma remains about the condition.

His grandmother had dementia 40 years ago and was pushed out to live in the country allowing people to look away. A lot of families remain embarrassed about having a family member with dementia.

The education is designed to destigmatise dementia - not to make it not normal but for people to realise it’s a disease and the goal is to give those living with it the best quality of life.

As a dementia adviser, he works closely with the hospital and GP practices as part of a multi-disciplinary team. It’s about making sure members get the best quality of care.

Walsh wants people to know help is available and they don’t need to be embarrassed to ask for help.

Walsh came to New Zealand from London in 1988 as a therapeutical radiographer and expected to stay for one year. He then fell into cancer prevention education, a job he loved.

Walsh also teaches first aid part-time, a job that means travelling around the country. He loves that job too as he wants people to have the potentially life-saving knowledge.

The Waitarere Beach resident loves water and has even kayaked in Antarctica.

To contact Liam Walsh call 027 600 4408 or email liamw@alz-man.org.nz.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.











