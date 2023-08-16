Alzheimers Manawatū diversional therapist Gavin York talks to Marion Kennedy Centre members using the new sound system. Photo / Judith Lacy

What do cycling and improved hearing have in common?

The answer is Gavin York, a diversional therapist at Marion Kennedy Centre in Palmerston North.

Last November, he completed the 160km Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge for the first time. He raised more than $3000 from sponsors for Alzheimers Manawatū, which runs Marion Kennedy Centre in Roslyn.

York, 66, says people he didn’t know from a bar of soap donated.

The money went towards the $16,000 cost of installing a T-loop sound system for people who use hearing aids.

Central Energy Trust donated the rest of the money and the system was installed by Auckland firm AV Technix over a weekend.

Even those without a T-loop hearing aid have noticed an improvement because the sound is more even, York says.

The system ensures members with a hearing impairment can still participate in activities.

York says he might do the Lake Taupō ride again this year but it would be in a group.

The Marion Kennedy Centre provides social and cognitive stimulation for people with dementia while giving carers respite.

Alzheimers Manawatū is holding a movie fundraiser on Tuesday, September 5 at 6pm. Tickets to see The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Focal Point Cinemas in Palmerston North, Feilding and Levin are $35. This includes a drink.

To buy tickets email projects@alz-man.org.nz or ring 021 284 2322.

A memory walk will be held in Palmerston North on Friday, October 13, 11am in The Square.

Memory walks are held throughout New Zealand to remember people who have died from dementia and raise awareness of the growing incidence of the disease.

