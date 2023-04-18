Palmerston North City Council elected members' pecuniary interests are detailed on a new register.

Palmerston North’s mayor and city councillors are a property-owning lot.

All except Councillor Orphee Mickalad own a family residence in the city.

The Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Act 2022 requires the property elected members own to be listed in a publicly available register.

The register also lists elected members’ employment, directorships and shareholdings.

Mayor Grant Smith also owns a holiday home in Mt Maunganui and a commercial property in central Palmerston North.

He is a director and shareholder of HuntSmith and Co, which provides business administration.

Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb owns a rental property in Palmerston North. She is a director and shareholder of childcare services company Manawa2 and a teacher at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

Councillor Mark Arnott owns and works for e-pics Photo and Digital, which provides tape, film transfer and archival scanning services.

Councillor Brent Barrett is a senior scientist at AgResearch.

Councillor Rachel Bowen is a director and shareholder of education and events services company Total Learning.

She is employed by WorkSafe NZ and owns a Palmerston North rental property.

Councillor Vaughan Dennison owns four rental properties in Palmerston North that he and his wife have bought over the years. They also own an investment property in Turangi.

Dennison is a director and shareholder of Social Impact Property. It is a commercial operation with a social purpose and owns eight properties in Palmerston North, including a former motel now used as transitional housing, and one in Feilding.

Social Impact Property acquires land and gets the necessary consents for medium-density housing, Dennison says.

The socially minded investors receive a return on their investment but are also focused on social good through affordable home ownership for first-home buyers.

As its name says, the property acquisition and services company wants to make a positive social impact and the primary way it does this is through housing. Some of Social Impact Property’s profits are donated to not-for-profit organisations, Dennison says.

He is employed by Home for People as a public relations officer alongside a live-in kaitiaki role, with his wife, providing transitional housing oversight.

Homes for People is a charitable trust and a social enterprise. It was established in 2016 and builds and provides affordable housing to lower-income households. There is the option of assisted home ownership and Homes for People supports people into transitional housing.

Social Impact Property and Homes for People are two independent entities that work together to deliver housing outcomes for lower-income households, Dennison says.

Councillor Lew Findlay is employed by Palmerston North Street Van and CCS Healthcare NZ.

Councillor Roly Fitzgerald is a director and shareholder of asset-holding company Rangitāne O Manawatū Kaitiaki. He is employed by Te Tihi O Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance as a housing project manager.

Fitzgerald owns commercial properties at various locations.

Councillor Leonie Hapeta is a director and shareholder of Fast Forward Group. It owns Aberdeen Restaurant where she works.

Councillor Billy Meehan is employed by Boxing NZ.

Councillor Karen Naylor is a registered nurse at Te Whatu Ora and owns two rental properties in Palmerston North.

Councillor William Wood is a licensed personal assistant at Bayleys Mid-West Realty and a marketing assistant for the Cancer Society.

Kaydee Zabelin works at TransAg Centre.

Councillors Pat Handcock, Lorna Johnson and Orphee Mickalad are not employed elsewhere and do not have interests in any companies.

Smith has 17 council appointments ranging from the Design Working Party for Te Motu o Poutoa and Central Economic Development Agency’s electoral college to Horizons Regional Transport Committee.

The Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Act 2022 changed the way councils manage pecuniary (relating to money) interests.

The act seeks to improve transparency and requires councils to create a register of members’ interests and publish a summary of the register on the council’s website, democracy and governance manager Hannah White says.

Until the law change, elected members declared any financial interests annually to the council. These were not published unless a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request was made.

Elected members also have an opportunity to declare financial or other interests at every council and committee meeting as it relates to any agenda item. These declarations are noted in the minutes and a member withdraws for the discussion, White says.

The Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Bill was put forward as a members’ bill by Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere.

In 2021, he said it would mean more transparency for local government.

“It’s vital to know what property and financial interests are held by those we elect to represent us. And this bill will ensure that the rules of disclosure and transparency are consistently applied across all levels of government.”