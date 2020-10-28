Aleisha Rutherford -Palmy's new deputy mayor

Mayor Grant Smith and newly-appointed deputy Mayor Aleisha Rutherford.

Councillor Aleisha Rutherford is Palmy's deputy mayor and will officially take office on November 1.

Cr Rutherford's appointment at today's council meeting follows the resignation of Tangi Utikere, who won the Palmerston North electorate seat at the general election.

"It's a privilege to represent our community. I love our city, and I'm proud to call Palmy home," she said following the appointment.

"I'll continue to work hard and ensure we keep our vision of 'small city benefits - big-city ambition' active and strong."

Cr Rutherford says she is excited and humbled by the mayor's recommendation and her appointment as deputy mayor.

"I have big shoes to fill.

"Tangi Utikere did a fantastic job in the role, and I want to honour him by working with the same level of commitment he gave."

Cr Rutherford, a Justice of the Peace, is in her third term in council, having first been elected in 2013, and at the age of 31, she remains its youngest member.

Mayor Smith said his appointment of Cr Rutherford provided balance.

"We both complement each other's strengths.

"Aleisha also has excellent leadership skills and diligence which are displayed in her role as chair of the Planning and Strategy Committee, and deputy chair of both the Hearings Committee and the Environmental Sustainability Committee.

"Her enthusiasm and commitment to local government are reflected in her work on various other committees and appointments to outside organisations.

"I know she has the support from the other councillors."

Cr Rutherford is now deputy chair of the council, deputy chair of Committee of Council and chair of the Hearings Committee.

As deputy mayor, Cr Rutherford will relinquish her portfolio duties and will assist holistically with all portfolios across the council.

Following Cr Rutherford's appointment, there were also some reshuffling of committees.

Included in these changes were Cr Leonie Hapeta appointed as chairwoman of the Economic Development Committee, Cr Vaughan Dennison as deputy chairman of the Economic Development Committee and Cr Susan Baty as deputy chairwoman of the Hearings Committee.

The total pool available to fund remuneration of the council remains the same.

It is anticipated a byelection will be held on 17 February, 2021 and that candidate nominations will open on November 24 this year.

Confirmation of this date is expected soon.

Mayor Smith says, "I encourage people interested in standing as a local representative to start giving it some consideration."