Volunteer visitor Colleen Hicking (left), Age Concern PN & Districts social connection coordinator Fern Brooking, and visiting service client Joyce Palfreyman. Photo / Judith Lacy

Joyce Palfreyman is so impressed with Age Concern she offers to get on the table and dance the organisation's praises.

"I could get on the table and dance it - Age Concern, come and get it."

Given she has mobility issues, the Manawatū Guardian did not encourage the 84-year-old to go through with it.

She had another suggestion.

"I would stick my neck out and tell them it's the best place to go."

Palfreyman moved to Palmerston North four years ago to be near her son, and she is visited once a week by Melony*. Melony takes her shopping and they have a cup of tea.

Age Concern Palmerston North & Districts wants to increase awareness of its visiting service, and is keen to have more volunteer visitors so it can help more older people.

If older people don't make use of Age Concern's services they are missing out on happiness, Palfreyman says.

"I've never been looked after so beautifully as with Age Concern."

Palfreyman is from Leicester City, England, and moved to Wellington 62 years ago with her husband Ray, a mechanic.

She cried when she heard Queen Elizabeth II had died. "Wasn't she beautiful? We'll never see another lady like her. She was so gorgeous."

Colleen Hicking visits two women in Feilding.

Hicking has been visiting Nancy* for about seven years and is her only visitor, as her family are in Australia. Hicking brings flowers from her garden to Nancy each week and they share a love of birds. When Hicking was in Australia for a month earlier this year, she sent Nancy a postcard each week.

"She's absolutely lovely, we get on so well together."

Hicking also visits Anne*. They have a cup of tea and chat about the weather and their week. Hicking used to take Anne to appointments and now reads her the rest home's newsletter.

"She looks forward to my visits because I'm regular."

Hicking says you can still lead your life without being tied to Age Concern visiting. Social connection coordinator Fern Brooking provides good support and is just a phone call away.

Hicking's mother died aged 93 and was a keen attendee of Whanganui Age Concern activities. She spoke well of the organisation, leading Hicking to think it was worth supporting in her retirement.

Brooking says it's important volunteers visit on the same day and at the same time whenever possible to build rapport and trust with the older person. Visitors go to private houses and rest homes and need to have an hour spare a week - preferably a weekday.

She matches volunteers' interests, location and availability to that of clients. Outings are optional.

The service is not just for people who live alone, as older people who live with others also sometimes feel the need for more company.

* Names have been changed to protect the women's privacy.

+ INFO: To find out more about the visiting service, ring 022 657 3139 or email fern.brooking@ageconcernpn.org.nz