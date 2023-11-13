The rose gardens at Victoria Esplanade are the place to be this summer. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

The rose gardens at Victoria Esplanade are the place to be this summer. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Sunday will be the day of truth for growers who have submitted plants to the International Rose Trials in Palmerston North.

Over the past two years, 50 roses submitted by growers and hybridisers from around the world have been grown and cared for by Palmerston North City Council staff at the trial grounds in Victoria Esplanade.

The winning roses will be announced by trial grounds committee chairman John Ford and Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

Ford says the trial roses represent the latest trends in the rose industry.

“Rose breeders worldwide are breeding roses with more flowers and improved disease tolerance; plus, more and more varieties have fragrant blooms than ever before.”

The roses are evaluated by a panel of 20 judges on characteristics including colour, fragrance, health, flower form and novelty over a two-year period.

Roses scoring 70 points or more receive certificates of merit and are available for commercial purposes. Special awards are bestowed upon roses that stand out for their fragrance or novelty.

If a New Zealand-bred amateur rose earns an award, it’s honoured with the Silver Star of the City of Palmerston North.

The Gold Star of the South Pacific award is presented annually to the top rose grown on the rose trial grounds. This accolade not only provides instant recognition to the rose’s breeder and agent but also enhances its marketability throughout New Zealand, Ford says.

“The ongoing awards reflect the reputation of the city and the Victoria Esplanade gardens as an internationally recognised rose-growing area. This year, we eagerly anticipate hosting a group of rose enthusiasts from overseas during the awards ceremony.”

The announcement will be made at the gazebo in the Dugald Mackenzie Rose Gardens on Sunday at 2.30pm.