Shehan Karunatilaka says since winning the 2022 Booker Prize his life is completely different. "I’m having discussions about film rights, audio rights and I’m suddenly getting pay cheques.” Photo / AP

The first stop Shehan Karunatilaka wanted to make upon his return to Palmerston North was takeaway joint Golden Takeaways, for a fish burger.

While it was a tad smaller than he remembered, and a couple of dollars more, the taste was just as glorious, he says.

Karunatilaka was in New Zealand for a trip down memory lane and to catch up with former university friends and classmates.

His second novel, The Seven Moons of Mali Almeida, won the 2022 Booker Prize and since then he’s been in demand all around the world.

“I was looking forward to coming to New Zealand to have a holiday, relax a bit and not talk,” he says.

It didn’t quite turn out that way, however. When news got around he was going to be in town, Karunatilaka was invited back to his old secondary school, Whanganui Collegiate School, to receive its highest honour - the school honours tie.

A visit to Massey University’s Manawatū campus was something he had been looking forward to incorporating into his holiday. Karunatilaka was a Massey student in the early 1990s, completing a Bachelor of Arts and then a Diploma in Business Administration.

“I was supposed to study commerce, but I slowly shifted to a BA. I didn’t tell my dad, he only found out at graduation that I’d done a BA, but then I came back and did a business diploma, which made him a bit happier.”

During his time as a student, he was involved in the live music scene in Palmerston North, playing in grunge and alternative rock bands. He also wrote music reviews for student magazine Chaff and played in a university cricket team.

After graduation, he moved to Wellington to write a novel.

“I flatted on Cuba St, above Hotel Bristol. It was a fun year, but I didn’t get much writing done,” he jokes.

He left New Zealand in 1998 to take a job in advertising back home in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

His first novel, Chinaman, was written while he was working full-time.

“I woke up at 4am, wrote for four hours before work, then went to work. I did that for a good six months. Then, when I realised the story needed more of my attention, I quit my job and went freelance, and I wrote the book alongside that over the next two years.”

Chinaman was a cult success in India, but not enough so that Karunatilaka was able to quit freelancing. However, working in advertising is something that he credits as helping him come up with ideas for novels.

“The ideas are the easy part. I have ideas for the next three or four books. Working in advertising, you can’t wait for inspiration because you’ve got a client who wants 20-odd ideas by a deadline, so you’ve got to come up with them whether you’re feeling inspired or not.”

But inspiration can take time. The Seven Moons of Mali Almeida took seven years to write.

“The pandemic was a great time for us writers because we were stuck at home. Most of us buy more books than we read so there are all these unread books, and you think, okay, I can’t go to the bookstore, so I’m going to read all these books that I’ve been meaning to read and finish these projects I’ve got on the desk.

“So, I finished this novel during that time. A lot of us writers say, as cruel as it sounds, we’re waiting for the next pandemic so we can get things done.”

The draft was called Chats with the Dead. Because his first novel had been a success, there were several offers from publishers in India. But it wasn’t quite so easy to get a publisher in the UK or the United States.

“Publishers weren’t sure a Western reader was going to understand the Sri Lankan politics in the novel or the ideas of the afterlife and rebirth and notions like that which are so inherent in Indian and Sri Lankan society.”

Karunatilaka had done a bit of work for independent British publisher Sort of Books, so decided to send the manuscript to them.

“Editor Natania Jansz told me it needed work but decided to take it on board. We spent two years editing it together. There are a lot of elements to this book. It’s a murder mystery, it’s a political thriller, it’s also a ghost story, there’s a love triangle at the centre of it, there are a few jokes and a few absurd bits.

“Natania said to me, ‘You’ve got a lot of elements, just make sure all the instruments aren’t playing at once’.”

His life is now completely different.

“I have staff, I have people answering emails for me and doing my social media. I have messages from so many people wanting me to speak at their events. I’m having discussions about film rights, audio rights and I’m suddenly getting pay cheques.”

Shehan Karunatilaka returned to Whanganui Collegiate School in March to be honoured with the school's highest accolade. Photo / Supplied

What advice would he give to aspiring writers?

“The thing you do every day – that’s what defines you, whether you like it or not. By 32 I had read enough books, I’d travelled enough, I’d written enough that I felt that I had the ability to do it and I gave it a go.

“If I don’t read every day, if I don’t write, I feel the day is wasted. Even if you can commit to writing for one hour a day, after a year of doing that, you will have something. That’s really the only way it’s done.”