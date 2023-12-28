Palmerston North City Council play adviser Manumea Durie says Manawatū is picturesque and family-friendly. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North City Council play adviser Manumea Durie.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to exploring more of the amazing trails we have in Manawatū. My kids are all that little bit older this summer so we are looking forward to exploring some more challenging trails.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was starting my new role as play adviser. It’s a privilege to be doing this work and connecting with our community play champions. We’re lucky to have many local heroes who have amazing play aspirations for our communities.

3. If I were in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would invest in more play opportunities. Play is for everyone and it’s an amazing way to bring people together and make a space feel more vibrant, safe and welcoming. We also know that play has a huge impact on an individual’s mental, physical and emotional health. We have an abundance of play spaces in Manawatu but it’s important we provide play opportunities for all ages, abilities and backgrounds. So I would love to see more investment in play spaces that serve a wider range of interests.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is Ahimate Reserve. It’s a great example of what nature play is all about, non-traditional play spaces that encourage people to connect with nature.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Laura Clifford, who is one of the librarians at Awapuni Library and an amazing example of what makes a community play champion. She has an amazing can-do attitude and is involved with so many awesome community initiatives.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to have a go at anything and everything. Don’t worry about being good at something, just find the things you enjoy or the things that spark your interest, those are the things worth pursuing.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Picturesque, family-friendly.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is my alarm going off on a Monday morning.

9. As a child, I was good at losing my shoes and putting holes in the knees of my pants (sorry, Mum).

10. I wish Manawatū had more affordable indoor play spaces. While outdoor active play is always best, living in our region during winter with kids, let’s be honest, sometimes you just need a good indoor play space. With five kids myself, I would love it if we had some more affordable options.