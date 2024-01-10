As a child, Palmerston North business coach Jeff Cruickshank was good at commentating on horse races.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North business coach Jeff Cruickshank.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to being more active in the garden and enjoying some bike rides around the shared pathway, which I really enjoy first thing in the morning.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was as a business coach being able to help support more local businesses achieve their goals.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on a new swimming complex with a 50-metre indoor pool. The 50m pool at the Lido is 65 years old and can only be used three and a half months of the year. Meanwhile, the lanes in the 25m pools are full and we have a duty to ensure kids have access to water to be able to learn to swim.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is our location. We are so handy to the entire lower North Island. Also only an hour on the plane from Auckland and Christchurch. We really are in the middle of New Zealand.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with business owners. I’m always keen to hear their stories and how they got to where they are now. There are some amazing businesses in our region.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to back yourself and chase your dream. If you don’t think you are good enough, there is always someone out there who will gladly help you. Don’t listen to the nay-sayers.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Home, central, family.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is my cat playing with a mouse at 3am. It means I have to get up and go and sort it out.

9. As a child, I was good at commentating on horse races. I probably drove the neighbours mad.

10. I wish Manawatū had more events. Great events bring a vibrant community.