Palmerston North brand and storytelling coach Renee Murphy says Manawatū needs more murals. Photo / Judith Lacy

In the second instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we meet Palmerston North brand and storytelling coach Renee Murphy.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to chilling out at Lake Taupō with my family – good food, laughter, and time in nature.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was a family day out in Wellington. We went to a Fifa Women’s World Cup game, Sweden versus South Africa. It was the first international sports game we’d been to as a family, and it was cool to experience the atmosphere together. It’s something we will always remember.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on sprucing up the exteriors of the buildings in the CBD. More murals and trees.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the giant cat mural at the back of the Grand Building in Palmerston North. Every time I see it I’m in awe. Full credit to the artist, SwiftMantis.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with Mike West from More FM. I started listening to him on the radio when I was a kid! He’s a local legend and has a cheeky sense of humour. I think it would be fun.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is don’t put people on a pedestal. You’re an awesome human with lots to offer the world. Step up and take the opportunities that come your way.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Family, friendly, home.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is boy racers’ cars screaming up the street.

9. As a child, I was good at riding a motorbike. We had a 100cc Yamaha two-wheeler. Hooning around the paddocks was my favourite thing to do.

10. I wish Manawatū had more murals. They add life and vibrancy to the city, and are such a joy to look at and a great celebration of the talent in Manawatū (and beyond).