Aleisha Rutherford with her husband Liam Rutherford and son Max at the Colosseum in Rome.

In today’s instalment of our summer series 10 Questions, we catch up with former Palmerston North Deputy Mayor, Ashhurst resident and governance board chairwoman Aleisha Rutherford.

1. This summer, I’m looking forward to staying local and attending some of the summer events happening in Palmy.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was a change of pace after a busy few years and doing the simple whānau stuff like attending our tamariki education events: school assembly, Matariki celebrations, cross country, etc.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on free recreational activities. Maybe a destination playground in the 4412 area, or getting the pathway between Ashhurst and Palmy connected.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the accessibility of what’s on our doorstep. Glowworms, beaches, waterfalls, beautiful hikes, epic parks (Linklater and Memorial Park are favs in our whānau).

5. I’d like to have a coffee with councillor Bridget Bell from Manawatū District Council. I love how she really shows up for what she believes in. I am forever in awe of the mahi young people across Aotearoa do, to both pave the way for future generations but also to reclaim and restore the wrongs from the past.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is to know that “no” is a complete sentence. And also I’d tell myself about Noodles and Dumplings because it took me years to discover that wee gem.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Hawaii of New Zealand.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is the sound of the recycling truck passing my house without slowing down because we forgot to put the bin out.

9. As a child, I was good at speed reading. I just about read my way through the entire Ashhurst Library!

10. I wish Manawatū had more Taylor Swift concerts.