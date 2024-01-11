Colin Hoare is a self-taught impressionist artist from Feilding. Photo / Judith Lacy

Oil painter Colin Hoare lives in Feilding but often works from his studio at Square Edge Arts Centre in Palmerston North. His exhibition Work in Progress is on at Feilding Art Centre until February 6. As well as portraits, Hoare enjoys painting motorbikes - he owns eight. He is a retired signwriter.





1. This summer, I’m looking forward to going for long rides on my motorbike.

2. A highlight of 2023 for me was getting up in the morning and having the time to paint.

3. If I was in charge of $10 million to invest in Manawatū, I would spend it on local arts and make Te Manawa more inclusive for artists, not just for a few. It would be great if once or twice a year it had a show for local artists.

4. Manawatū's best-kept secret is the Manawatū Kart Club.

5. I’d like to have a coffee with my wife Lyn, after all she’s my best friend.

6. The advice I would give my 15-year-old self is don’t paint for others, just paint for yourself. If people love your art enough to hang on their wall that’s such a great feeling.

7. Describe Manawatū in three words? Friends, family, home.

8. The noise I wish I could never hear again is when I fell off the ladder and injured my hip, won’t do that again.

9. As a child, I was good at painting and drawing, that’s what I do.

10. I wish Manawatū had more galleries.

This concludes our summer series 10 Questions. Thank you to everyone who took part and to you for reading.