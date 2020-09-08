The Government's freshwater reform package could cost the Horizons Regional Council $15 million over the next four years and one councillor has questioned what would happen if they didn't do it.

The package came into law on September 3 and includes a national policy statement, a requirement for environmental farm plans and tightened rules around livestock in waterways.

The rules farmers are most worried about are around stock holding areas and intensive winter grazing, Horizons' strategy and regulation manager, Dr Nic Peet, said.

Councillors at their September 8 strategy and policy committee meeting were asked for an extra $200,000 to get consultation about values and limit-setting started. The provisions of the package have to be part of the One Plan by December 2024.

Councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe asked whether the package would change under a new government.

The Opposition has said it will look to review part of it, Peet said, but the council was obliged to produce policy in line with the national policy statement.

Tying the package into the existing One Plan will be a major and intensive piece of work, councillors heard, and the requirement to have it finished by 2024 is "aggressive".

"It's probably the largest planning exercise the council has had to do since the One Plan," he said.

Some of the new freshwater requirements have already been changed, due to "a huge fight" put up by Southland farmers.

Whanganui councillor David Cotton said the package was "unworkable".

"I can't support spending extra ratepayers' money on policies that are currently unworkable and under change."

The council shouldn't be frightened to push back against the poor policy of central government, he said.

Councillor Bruce Gordon went further. "What if we don't do this?" he asked.

Then the council would risk having its performance reviewed under the Local Government Act, Peet said.

Other councillors supported spending the money and beginning consultation.

Whanganui councillor Nicola Patrick said the work was core business. It had to be done and no one liked increasing rates.

"Managing legislation and water quality is our job."

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said it didn't matter which political party was in government.

"The desire of our community to improve water standards has been there for a very long time."

Horowhenua councillor Emma Clarke wanted to be assured the $200,000 would buy a better consultation and a more harmonious resolution than that for the One Plan. She said water quality would still be an issue regardless of which party forms the next government.

Councillor Weston Kirton, from Ruapehu, asked whether people who already had farm plans would derive any benefit. Peet said they probably would, but the next plans would be more comprehensive.

Millions have already been spent on water quality and the ratepayer was "flogged to death" to get the One Plan up and running, Kirton said.



"I'm really disappointed that we are now introducing another $200,000 into this year's plan, and going back to the ratepayer."

Rangitīkei councillor John Turkington agreed with Gordon that the election outcome could change requirements.

But Horowhenua councillor Sam Ferguson said the council would be letting its agricultural workers and farmers down if it did not begin the consultation quickly.

The funding was agreed to, with councillors Gordon, Kirton, Cotton and Turkington voting against it.

Resource consent for next winter's grazing will not be required until the following winter, Peet said, and no limits to nitrogen and phosphorous leaching have been set so far.

He advised farmers who want to begin an upgrade to worry about the big and obvious things first such as major waterways that remain unfenced.