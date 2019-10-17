Local elections 2019

Local councils should reflect the community that elected them. Councils have not always been diverse, but the recent election has seen a shift towards a greater variety of ethnic backgrounds. Zizi Sparks looks at what could be New Zealand's most diverse council.

Rotorua's newly-elected council could be the country's most diverse.

Among the 10 councillors and mayor is a mix of ages, genders and ethnicities.

