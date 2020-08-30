

Northland police have taken iwi leaders to the northern Auckland Covid-19 border at Te Hana to assure them its protecting Tai Tokerau tangata whenua.

Marty Ruth, police area commander Whangārei/Kaipara said this was being done to reassure Northland iwi and hapū leaders their people were safe from Covid-19.

The visits have been taking place since Covid-19's resurgence lead to the border being put in place on August 12 to manage movement into and out of New Zealand's biggest city when it went into alert level 3. Auckland is now back in level 2.

"We have been taking people to the northern checkpoint to see what we are doing, that we are containing people in the Auckland metro area," Ruth told the Whangārei District Council's August meeting.

"There has been significant working in these communities so that they are reassured the spread of the virus won't come to Northland," Ruth said.

Northland iwi set up controversial local Covid-19 checkpoints around Tai Tokerau during the first outbreak of the virus in New Zealand.

Ruth said keeping their people safe from Covid-19 was at the forefront of Northland iwi and hapū leaders' concerns. It was important they were reassured the Te Hana border was working.

The border, about a kilometre north of Te Hana, is staffed by Auckland-based police and military personnel. Northland police were there briefly at the start.

Ruth said the border was working well.

"There's no way Covid-19's going to come here, we are determined to keep it out," he said after the meeting.

"We're doing everything we can to keep Northlanders safe."

It was important all Northlanders were vigilant with community testing continuing.

He said Northland had done a good job of managing Covid-19 when it hit first time round. That work was continuing, with a number of organisations and the community's involvement.

Northland's strengthened relationships between iwi, police, the district health board and many others during the first Covid-19 round had continued.

He said a number of Aucklanders had come into Northland after the Tuesday, August 11 announcement of Covid-19 movement restrictions came into force on noon the following day. But they were not in large numbers.

"There's not an influx," Ruth said.

He said checks to get a picture of how many Aucklanders were in Northland had been done in motor camps from Ruakākā to Ahipara, along with baches.

Northland had got through Covid-19 last time round, that experience now valuable.

"It's our second tour, it's not like we haven't been here before," Ruth said.