Almost 65,000 new homes are signalled across Whangārei in a major new district growth strategy.

The housing growth is identified for Whangārei city, Hikurangi, Marsden Point/Ruakaka and Waipu into the next 30 years.

The forecasting comes as central government directs councils to look at where urban growth can be accommodated locally. Kainga Ora is the Government's major housing developer.

Tony Horton, Whangārei District Council manager strategy, said uptake of these signalled residential units would be based on the economic returns for developers. This would change over time.

Advertisement

He said identified residential unit growth would come from consolidation in urban areas and urban fringe lifestyle block areas rather than spreading into farmland.

Housing is a key consideration in Whangārei District Council (WDC)'s draft future growth strategy. The draft will be out for a second public consultation next month with expectation of the plan being finalised before Christmas.

Up to 12,000 new residential units are identified for Whangārei city's biggest single growth block - a major Vinegar Hill housing development zone on the city's northern outskirts that stretches southward across Ngunguru Rd.

An area around Tikipunga's Paramount Pde and Kiripaka Rd has also been identified for infill housing and urban intensification of existing sections through developers pulling down homes and building several new dwellings on the same space. These combined areas currently have 1023 dwellings.

Horton said a second growth-strategy consultation was in part because of Government legislation changes around housing and urban development.

An online survey would help provide feedback within the constraints of Covid-19 during the public consultation, which will extend for up to six weeks.

There would also be workshops with Government agencies, neighbouring Northland councils and WDC's Te Huinga and Te Karerea groups.

The strategy identifies housing development potential for 10

Whangārei district growth nodes.

Advertisement

Whangārei's central city zone is earmarked for intensification through infill housing and redevelopment, with almost all the 5960 new residential units signalled – up from the zone's current 1766 dwellings. It stretches from Port Rd north through the Regent, Kensington, Otangarei and Whau Valley. It also includes the Avenues and Woodhill.

In Kamo west and Springs Flat more than 18, 350 new houses are signalled, more than two-thirds being from infill and urban intensification redevelopment – adding to the area's current 5600 dwellings.

Up to 5000 new residential units will potentially be added to the 1088 homes in the Maunu growth node. This is for an area south of State Highway 14 around Austin Rd. In addition, up to 6600 new units are signalled for Morningside and Otaika and parts of Raumunga Valley off SH1.

Meanwhile, Onerahi's 973 homes are potentially to be added to with up to 3250 new residential units, almost all through infill and urban development around Onerahi Rise. Up to 200 new units are also signalled for Cartwright Rd/ Grahamtown.

In Raumanga/Otaika the node's 1182 homes will potentially expand with a further 2800 residential units - 93 peer cent from infill and urban redevelopment across Raumanga Heights, Otaika and southern Morningside.

Parua Bay's 958 houses will see a potential up to 1130 residential units.

Advertisement

Outside Whangārei city, urban development for fast-growing Marsden Point/Ruakaka from a forecast 200 per cent population growth in the next 30 years sees 10,750 residential units earmarked. The strategy says this currently has just over 2000 dwellings. About 70 per cent of this will come from new development.

Hikurangi township's forecast to potentially add up to 1400 new residential units to its 1066 current homes.

In Waipū, more than 4300 new residential units are forecast. The township currently has 1807 homes.