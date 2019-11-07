A man has been left with "traumatic injuries" after an alleged boat rollover near Matātā.

The Matata Volunteer Fire Brigade posted on their Facebook page that crews had been called about 5.40pm to Arawa St where a man had come back from a fishing trip with serious injuries.

"We were called to a medical emergency for somebody suffering traumatic injuries in Matata. The man appeared to be suffering serious head and spinal injuries... we assisted them [ambulance] in getting him into the ambulance on the way to hospital," the post said.

The Tarawera River runs parallel to Arawa St in Matātā.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries.