When the ground opened up and started spurting mud, it was more than geothermal activity but also a once in a lifetime opportunity for one family.

The mud pool opened up on the Meade St property early on Tuesday morning and has since been cordoned off.

A resident who was evacuated said she had been told the shed on the bank needed to be taken down but she was unsure when that would be.

There have been events along the bank where this has occurred in recent years although in the past it has just been steam vents which have eventually stopped. This time, with the mud pool forming, is a bit different.

Advertisement

A mud pool has opened up near a residential home in Meade St. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua Lakes Council media spokeswoman today said more ground had collapsed on the property.

No other properties were affected at this stage and the council was working with the property owners to further secure the property, she said.

She said council's role was to ensure public safety and they could not comment on issues relating to the property.

The council was working with the owner to further secure the property.

Susan Gedye lived at the house with her family including a 12-year-old and 17-month-old and is nearly completely moved out.

"No one will be able to live in it after this, it's just too dangerous," she said.

"They'll condemn it definitely after this," she said.

But she did not want to dwell on the loss of her house she had lived for two years and believed it happened for a reason - to be with her father.

Meade St resident Susan Gedye will not be going back into her home. Photo / Ben Fraser

Her father had lost his wife, father and best friend all in the space of four months and Gedye said being with her father took the loneliness out of his home.

Her glass-half-full attitude extended to the fact she could share the once in a lifetime experience with loved ones and strangers.

"I really don't feel down and sad ... when one door closes another one opens," she said.

"I think it's quite amazing."