Normally you brush your teeth after you've eaten fish, but it seems one trout decided to eat a toothbrush instead.

A late-evening snag on Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) in Rotorua gave keen fisherman Alfred Hoyle a toothbrush with his trout.

While gutting his 2kg rainbow trout recently, Hoyle felt a "particularly hard lump" in the stomach of the fish, slit it open to have the head of a toothbrush pop out.

Amused at first, Hoyle said it was the reality of such a popular lake, and that campervan users may be the culprits.

"They come and brush their teeth and get water from the lake," he said.

Alfred Hoyle is a keen fisherman. Photo / Supplied

The popular lake was Hoyle's favourite fishing spot, and despite this being his most unusual find, he was never surprised by what he found in, or on, trout.

Once, it was a colourful elastic hair band which had wrapped around the trout just behind the gills, something which it would have slipped into as an alevin (young trout).

But he was not concerned by the bits and pieces pulled out of the lake, saying it was generally clean given the volume of people who visited it in summer.

Lake Tikitapu. Photo / Supplied

Rainbow trout usually reach 1 to 2kg in weight but in larger rivers and lakes, where food is abundant, they may reach 5kg or more.

They are common in rivers and lakes but not as widespread as brown trout.